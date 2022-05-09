Zebra Technologies Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.93 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Zebra Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.49. William Blair also issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.65 EPS.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.00.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $342.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $333.37 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $401.07 and its 200-day moving average is $492.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,155,927,000 after purchasing an additional 462,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,928,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,325,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,271,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,065,000 after purchasing an additional 101,127 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

