Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $404.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $404.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $403.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $405.18 million. Zendesk reported sales of $318.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zendesk.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

ZEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

Shares of ZEN opened at $113.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.38. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $153.43.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $866,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,278.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,173,760.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 92,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,233 shares of company stock valued at $10,518,804. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zendesk (Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.