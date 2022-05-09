Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $404.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $404.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $403.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $405.18 million. Zendesk reported sales of $318.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zendesk.
Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.
Shares of ZEN opened at $113.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.38. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $153.43.
In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $866,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,278.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,173,760.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 92,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,233 shares of company stock valued at $10,518,804. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Zendesk (Get Rating)
Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.
