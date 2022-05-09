Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells $152,520.00 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Dan Spaulding also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Dan Spaulding sold 590 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $37,093.30.
- On Friday, February 11th, Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $218,840.00.
Shares of Z stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,317,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289,493. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.39. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $124.70.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 39.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,794 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,934,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 41,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday.
Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
