Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells $152,520.00 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dan Spaulding also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Wednesday, February 16th, Dan Spaulding sold 590 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $37,093.30.

On Friday, February 11th, Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $218,840.00.

Shares of Z stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,317,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289,493. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.39. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $124.70.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 5.04%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 39.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,794 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,934,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 41,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.