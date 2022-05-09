Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Insider Sells $152,520.00 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of ZG traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,921,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.95. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $124.90.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on ZG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.95.
About Zillow Group (Get Rating)
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
