Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Susquehanna

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $62.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $37.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.95. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.49. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.