Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Susquehanna

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $62.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.71% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.
Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $37.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.95. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.49. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.
Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
