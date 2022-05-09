ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $992.90 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZIMV. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ZimVie in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ZimVie in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Get ZimVie alerts:

ZIMV stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.77. 4,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07. ZimVie has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $50.40.

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ZimVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZimVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.