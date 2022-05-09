Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2556 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Shares of ZIONP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $30.00.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association (Get Rating)
