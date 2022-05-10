-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. Excellon Resources reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Excellon Resources.

EXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pi Financial upgraded Excellon Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Excellon Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE EXN opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Excellon Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Excellon Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in Excellon Resources by 162.4% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 159,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 98,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Excellon Resources by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 874,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 328,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

