-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). BrainsWay posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrainsWay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,684,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of BrainsWay by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 21,241 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BrainsWay by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 116,510 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BrainsWay by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 329,007 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BrainsWay by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 212,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BWAY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 18,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,459. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $106.96 million, a PE ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

