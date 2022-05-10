-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings. Nouveau Monde Graphite reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NYSE NMG opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.72 million and a PE ratio of -6.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 23,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship project is the Matawinie property that includes 392 mining claims covering an area of 21,750 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

