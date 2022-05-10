-$0.09 EPS Expected for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). Alkaline Water reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 59.37% and a negative return on equity of 294.08%.

Shares of WTER stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. Alkaline Water has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

