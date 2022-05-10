-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) will report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OneSpan’s earnings. OneSpan posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpan will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OneSpan.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $52.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

OSPN has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of OSPN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,245. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03. OneSpan has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $442.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in OneSpan by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in OneSpan by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,192 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OneSpan by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,109,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in OneSpan by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 118,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 66,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in OneSpan by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 47,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

