-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) will report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OneSpan’s earnings. OneSpan posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that OneSpan will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OneSpan.
OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $52.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of OSPN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,245. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03. OneSpan has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $442.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 0.61.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in OneSpan by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in OneSpan by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,192 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OneSpan by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,109,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in OneSpan by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 118,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 66,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in OneSpan by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 47,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
About OneSpan (Get Rating)
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.
