-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CEL-SCI’s earnings. CEL-SCI posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEL-SCI will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CEL-SCI.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CEL-SCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE CVM opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. CEL-SCI has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $123.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.17.

About CEL-SCI (Get Rating)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEL-SCI (CVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.