-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. uCloudlink Group posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for uCloudlink Group.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 94.89% and a negative net margin of 62.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in uCloudlink Group by 81.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UCL opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18. uCloudlink Group has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uCloudlink Group (UCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.