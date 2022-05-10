$0.21 EPS Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.19. Mitek Systems posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Mitek Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

NASDAQ:MITK traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 514,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,904. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.75. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $40,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $141,389.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,958 shares of company stock valued at $240,815 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,949,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 2,280,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after buying an additional 617,657 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after buying an additional 285,029 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 17.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,326,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 194,968 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,644,000 after purchasing an additional 166,825 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

