-$0.24 EPS Expected for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) This Quarter

Posted by on May 10th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGNGet Rating) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.23). Design Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DSGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Design Therapeutics stock opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. Design Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $616.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, Director Arsani William purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $474,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $10,782,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Design Therapeutics by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

Earnings History and Estimates for Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

