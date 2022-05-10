-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). IVERIC bio reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

ISEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $59,143.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 11,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $196,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,931. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 131,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 56,992 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in IVERIC bio by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.60. 297,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,132. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46. IVERIC bio has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $19.34.

About IVERIC bio (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

