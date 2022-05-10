-$0.33 EPS Expected for Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Vivint Smart Home posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.77). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vivint Smart Home.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $396.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.46 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vivint Smart Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.34. Vivint Smart Home has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVNT. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter worth $92,000.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

