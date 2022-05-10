$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.45. MP Materials reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. MP Materials had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 46.66%. The business had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

MP opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $60.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 3.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average is $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 21.44, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In related news, General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.01 per share, for a total transaction of $176,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $17,528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock worth $216,329,320. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 150,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MP Materials by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MP Materials by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

