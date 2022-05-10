-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) to report ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.35). Virgin Galactic reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Virgin Galactic.
Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 41.08% and a negative net margin of 8,758.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3090.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Virgin Galactic stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.82. 648,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,225,836. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $57.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.54.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the third quarter worth $50,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 635.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 26.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 29.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Virgin Galactic (Get Rating)
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virgin Galactic (SPCE)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Follow The Money To Cigna
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virgin Galactic (SPCE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.