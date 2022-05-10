-$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jumia Technologies.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 20.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 128,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 21,899 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 293.2% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 53,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 39,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth $66,000. 37.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Jumia Technologies (Get Rating)
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
