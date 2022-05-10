$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $931.10 million and the highest is $1.06 billion. Align Technology also posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $4.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Align Technology.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $268.96 on Tuesday. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $265.30 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $401.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $522.81. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,774,290,000 after buying an additional 223,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Align Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,057,602,000 after buying an additional 95,811 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Align Technology by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,593,858,000 after buying an additional 678,453 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Align Technology by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,200,000 after buying an additional 255,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Align Technology by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,258,000 after buying an additional 631,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Align Technology (ALGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.