$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) to report $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $953.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Albemarle reported sales of $773.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year sales of $4.34 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Friday. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Albemarle from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.67.

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $221.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $152.58 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

