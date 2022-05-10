$1.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $137.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.17. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $136.49 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $193,556,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,321,000 after buying an additional 774,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,361,000 after buying an additional 490,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,566,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,748,981,000 after buying an additional 283,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,508,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,733,000 after purchasing an additional 272,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

