1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLWS shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $705.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $38.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.38.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $469.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.08 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 13.04%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 288.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

