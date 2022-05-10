1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLWS shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.88.
Shares of FLWS stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $705.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $38.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.38.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 288.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter.
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (Get Rating)
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.
