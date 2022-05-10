$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) to announce $1.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the highest is $1.85 billion. Brunswick reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year sales of $6.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $78.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.36. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $72.71 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 19.04%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brunswick by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

