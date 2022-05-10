$110.60 Million in Sales Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) will report $110.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.20 million and the lowest is $106.50 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $103.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $494.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $472.84 million to $537.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $546.94 million, with estimates ranging from $522.20 million to $584.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $120.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $272,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $337,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,195 shares of company stock worth $651,692 in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $44.46. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

