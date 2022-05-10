$12.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) will report sales of $12.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.98 billion to $13.13 billion. Delta Air Lines reported sales of $7.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year sales of $46.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.51 billion to $49.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $50.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.49 billion to $59.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.55) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Creed purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $484,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,122 shares of company stock worth $1,089,874. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,538,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,699,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,631,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $48.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.53.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

