$122.40 Million in Sales Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) will announce $122.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $126.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.70 million. BancFirst posted sales of $126.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $504.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.70 million to $525.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $530.65 million, with estimates ranging from $505.60 million to $555.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 38.27%.

BANF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered BancFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BancFirst in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $194,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $1,640,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,605,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,011,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,666,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in BancFirst by 576.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after buying an additional 104,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in BancFirst by 102.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after buying an additional 77,981 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANF stock opened at $83.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.18. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $86.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

BancFirst Company Profile (Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.