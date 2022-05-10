$122.40 Million in Sales Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) to post sales of $122.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $126.10 million. BancFirst posted sales of $126.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $504.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.70 million to $525.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $530.65 million, with estimates ranging from $505.60 million to $555.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 38.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BANF shares. Piper Sandler lowered BancFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $83.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $86.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $1,640,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $194,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the third quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

