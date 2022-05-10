$130.88 Million in Sales Expected for Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) will post sales of $130.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cango’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $138.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.66 million. Cango posted sales of $171.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cango will report full year sales of $703.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $671.87 million to $735.17 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $886.89 million, with estimates ranging from $817.16 million to $956.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $164.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.48 million. Cango had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

CANG opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $419.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.72 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71. Cango has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Cango during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cango by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 73,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cango by 945.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 49,487 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cango in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cango by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 29,954 shares during the period. 22.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

