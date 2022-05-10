$138.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) will report $138.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.57 billion. Walmart posted sales of $138.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $589.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $584.73 billion to $595.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $610.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $605.51 billion to $620.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT opened at $151.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Walmart has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

