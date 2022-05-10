$15.03 Million in Sales Expected for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) to post sales of $15.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.70 million to $17.93 million. Ocular Therapeutix reported sales of $7.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 104.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year sales of $77.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.50 million to $98.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $132.89 million, with estimates ranging from $101.79 million to $185.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $12.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OCUL shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 117.1% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 556,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 299,848 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 12.0% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 69,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 140.7% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 32,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 276.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 67,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OCUL opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $250.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.