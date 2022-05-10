$17.14 Billion in Sales Expected for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) will report sales of $17.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.34 billion. MetLife reported sales of $16.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year sales of $69.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.84 billion to $69.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $71.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.42 billion to $72.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

NYSE:MET opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.98. MetLife has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $73.18.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

