$17.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to announce sales of $17.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.34 billion. Wells Fargo & Company posted sales of $20.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year sales of $73.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.38 billion to $74.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $80.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.65 billion to $84.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Argus lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.78.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 14,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 170,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 122,770 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 560,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 79,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $41.47 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

