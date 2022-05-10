$187.12 Million in Sales Expected for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) to post sales of $187.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $171.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $200.00 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported sales of $43.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 327%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $930.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $884.00 million to $965.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $190.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.62) earnings per share. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 441.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BHVN. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.27.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $83.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.20. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $65.24 and a 1-year high of $151.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $477,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 406,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,170,000 after acquiring an additional 25,819 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.