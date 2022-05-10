$194.06 Million in Sales Expected for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) to report $194.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $191.52 million and the highest is $196.60 million. Lindsay reported sales of $161.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year sales of $713.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $708.54 million to $718.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $750.31 million, with estimates ranging from $739.91 million to $760.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $125.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $118.28 and a 52-week high of $179.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

In related news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $283,989.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at $659,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lindsay by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,820,000 after purchasing an additional 48,325 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Lindsay by 9.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 581,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,332,000 after purchasing an additional 48,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lindsay by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Lindsay by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 275,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Lindsay in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

