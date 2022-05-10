$194.06 Million in Sales Expected for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $194.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $191.52 million to $196.60 million. Lindsay reported sales of $161.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year sales of $713.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $708.54 million to $718.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $750.31 million, with estimates ranging from $739.91 million to $760.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lindsay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $125.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $118.28 and a 52 week high of $179.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

In other Lindsay news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $283,989.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 28.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lindsay by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Lindsay by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lindsay by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

