$195.05 Million in Sales Expected for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) to announce $195.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $193.10 million and the highest is $197.00 million. Exterran reported sales of $136.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $796.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $763.60 million to $829.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $806.95 million, with estimates ranging from $790.90 million to $823.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exterran.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exterran in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Exterran stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. Exterran has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The company has a market cap of $187.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXTN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Exterran during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,713,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Exterran during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exterran in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Robotti Robert boosted its stake in shares of Exterran by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 501,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 299,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

