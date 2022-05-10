1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1Life Healthcare Inc. provides software. The Company offers healthcare application for billing, insurance, planning and other related services. 1Life Healthcare Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.97.

Shares of ONEM opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.87. 1Life Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $41.41.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.50% and a negative return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. 1Life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 98.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 361,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 178,900 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth $325,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 13.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 445,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 52,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 6.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

