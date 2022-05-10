$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $9.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $11.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $345,031,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after buying an additional 1,160,452 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,223,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 30.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,930,000 after acquiring an additional 639,747 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,770,000.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $188.62 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $171.15 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.59 and its 200-day moving average is $239.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.