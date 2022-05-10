$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Posted by on May 10th, 2022

Brokerages expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) to announce sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $9.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $11.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $345,031,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after buying an additional 1,160,452 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,223,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 30.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,930,000 after acquiring an additional 639,747 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,770,000.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $188.62 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $171.15 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.59 and its 200-day moving average is $239.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.