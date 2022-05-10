$2.38 Billion in Sales Expected for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) to announce $2.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. UFP Industries posted sales of $2.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year sales of $9.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $10.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $9.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $1,349,968.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $448,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 164,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,161,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,350 shares of company stock worth $4,185,632 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $79.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $67.50 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.49 and its 200 day moving average is $83.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.06%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

