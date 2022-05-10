$2.43 Billion in Sales Expected for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) will post $2.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.43 billion. KLA reported sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year sales of $9.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $9.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.33 billion to $10.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.85 EPS.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.40.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $318.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.79. KLA has a 1 year low of $285.89 and a 1 year high of $457.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 13.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 8.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 73,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,959,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 17.0% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

