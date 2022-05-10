$2.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Posted by on May 10th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIGet Rating) will post sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.80 billion. Analog Devices reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year sales of $11.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $11.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.10.

ADI stock opened at $152.25 on Tuesday. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $143.81 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,422. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,490,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,047 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 54.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 358,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after purchasing an additional 126,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 61,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Analog Devices (ADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.