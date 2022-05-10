$2.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.80 billion. Analog Devices reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year sales of $11.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $11.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.10.

ADI stock opened at $152.25 on Tuesday. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $143.81 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,422. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,490,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,047 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 54.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 358,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after purchasing an additional 126,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 61,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

