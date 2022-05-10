$266.96 Million in Sales Expected for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $266.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $267.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $266.41 million. Blackbaud reported sales of $229.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Blackbaud.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $257.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLKB shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $534,346.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $275,990.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,654.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,239 shares of company stock valued at $999,518. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 21.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -661.54, a PEG ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $86.96.

About Blackbaud (Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.