$29.57 Million in Sales Expected for Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) will announce $29.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tritium DCFC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.00 million and the lowest is $18.70 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tritium DCFC will report full year sales of $152.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $170.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $296.77 million, with estimates ranging from $201.30 million to $359.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tritium DCFC.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC Limited ( NASDAQ:DCFC Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCFC stock opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72. Tritium DCFC has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, Australia, and the Netherlands. The company provides approximately 3.6 million high-power charging sessions. It also provides CAN ethernet bridge products. The company serves to retail and hospitality, workplaces, and dealerships.

