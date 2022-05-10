$3.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.68 billion. Kohl’s posted sales of $3.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year sales of $19.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.86 billion to $19.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $19.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.91 billion to $20.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS.

KSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 186,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s stock opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.82. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

