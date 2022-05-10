$305.40 Million in Sales Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) to post sales of $305.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $303.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $306.56 million. NuVasive posted sales of $294.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NuVasive.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

NUVA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in NuVasive by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in NuVasive by 35.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in NuVasive by 3,406.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.71. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $71.94.

NuVasive Company Profile (Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuVasive (NUVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.