$31.65 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) to post $31.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.60 million. Radius Global Infrastructure reported sales of $22.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year sales of $140.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.17 million to $140.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $179.63 million, with estimates ranging from $178.56 million to $180.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 62.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RADI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 9,128,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,880,000 after buying an additional 622,125 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,057,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,036,000 after purchasing an additional 347,501 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,657,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,219,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RADI stock opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

