$316.94 Million in Sales Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) to report $316.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $292.82 million and the highest is $335.40 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $247.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.
Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.
NYSE:APLE opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.06.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.16%.
In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
