$316.94 Million in Sales Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) to report $316.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $292.82 million and the highest is $335.40 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $247.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APLE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

NYSE:APLE opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.16%.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.